Historic Arkansas Museum will host the inaugural Hop-Off during July's second Friday Art Night July 8 from 5-8 p.m.
The Hop-Off is a friendly competition for the best historic homebrew in town. Local homebrewers will create original beers based on historic beer styles and recipes. Fashioned after the museum’s popular December eggnog competition (the Nog-Off), the Hop-Off will invite guests to sample the brews and be the judge for the title of People’s Choice Award. Styles include a California Common, which is generally thought of as a Gold Rush beer, and a Hefeweizen, which harkens back to early Little Rock beers like those served in one of the city’s oldest beer gardens owned by George Brothers.
There will also be a Taster’s Choice Award determined by a panel of experts from the Central Arkansas Fermenters. Winners of both awards will be announced the following week.
There will be live music by Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.