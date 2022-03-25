The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, announces the unveiling of a new historical marker, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The marker will be placed on the grounds of the Visitor’s Center at Mount Nebo State Park, 16728 W. State Hwy. 155, Dardanelle.
In the 1930s, the CCC constructed rustic-style cabins, pavilions, bridges and trails at the Yell County park. According to the State Park website, Cabin 1 was the first cabin for rent in Arkansas. Located atop 1,350 foot Mount Nebo, many of the cabins have views of the river valley.
The text for the two-sided historical marker reads:
“With its rugged, scenic beauty and views of the Arkansas River Valley, Mount Nebo has been a popular recreational destination since the late 19th century. In 1928, the 1,350-foot landmark became Arkansas’s second state park. On April 5, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) as part of his New Deal to employ millions of young men during the Great Depression. Focused on the conservation and improvement of the country’s natural resources, the CCC was crucial to the development of Mount Nebo State Park and the Arkansas state park system.”
CCC Company 1780, comprised of World War I Veterans, arrived at Mount Nebo in July of 1933. They created roads, trails, cabins, and other facilities using materials found on the mountain to build rustic fieldstone structures that blended with the surroundings. Several of these are included in the National Register of Historic Places: cabins #60 – #69 along with a nearby stone bridge on the western side were built in 1933 and added to the National Register in 2016; a stone pavilion on the eastern side was built in 1935 and added to the National Register in 1992. Company 1780 disbanded in October of 1935, leaving Mount Nebo, but their important contributions to this state park are an enduring treasure of Yell County.
The Arkansas Historical Marker Program, established in 2017 by Arkansas Heritage, is another way the division is fulfilling its mission to preserve and promote our state’s valuable cultural and historic resources. The markers commemorate the past by acknowledging the historically significant people, places and events that have shaped our state and confirm the importance of educating the public about these Arkansas treasures. Even though national and state events are sure to be recognized in the marker program, local history is just as important and having communities come together in this endeavor is rewarding and beneficial for our state as a whole. The Historical Marker Program creates a visible and lasting tribute to our history, heritage and shared identity as Arkansans.
For more on the program, contact Preservation Outreach Coordinator Ashley Sides at ashley.sides@arkansas. gov or 501-324-9789.
