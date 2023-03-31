The Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) has published a special Sesquicentennial issue of its journal, “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings,” to recognize and celebrate the county’s 150th birthday.
Named for Sandford C. Faulkner, planter, storyteller, and fiddler known for his popular mid-19th century folk song, “Arkansas Traveler,” Faulkner County was created April 12, 1873. One of nine counties formed during Reconstruction, the county was carved from parts of Conway and Pulaski counties with Conway chosen as the county seat.
Conway County State Representative Benton Turner introduced the bill that would create Faulkner County and later served as the county’s first sheriff. An article on the establishment of Faulkner County as well as a biographical sketch of Benton Turner are included in this special issue.
Transcriptions of two Faulkner County founding documents, a “Report of the Commission Locating the County Seat of Faulkner County,” and the Warranty Deed in which Col. Asa P. Robinson donated the land for the courthouse have also been included.
Lynita Langley-Ware, Faulkner County Museum director, transcribed these documents. The original documents as well as the transcriptions have been framed and hung in the newly renovated Courtroom A at the courthouse.
Guy Murphy’s 1986 article on early county transportation with additions has been included. The society’s annual meeting on Thursday, April 13, 6-8 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler Street, will focus on one of those modes of transportation – ferries. A 1970 Log Cabin Democrat article about the Toad Suck Ferry’s removal to Bull Shoals Lake is also in the issue.
Faulkner County paused in 1948 and again in 1973 to celebrate milestone birthdays. Two articles have been included describing those celebrations. Another article describes the contents of the 1973 time capsule buried on the courthouse grounds
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has provided a time capsule to be buried during the April 12 Faulkner County 150 celebration. This issue includes a photo of Steve Wilson, Faulkner County Museum Commission board member, holding the time capsule
FCHS Board President Ree Walker and Lynita Langley Ware, Faulkner County Museum director, have also included updates on FCHS activities and “Doin’s at the Museum.” The museum continues to sell legacy bricks for its front sidewalk as a fundraiser for museum renovations. A brick order form is included in the issue.
The issue also includes FCHS membership forms as well as order forms for “Faulkner County: Its Land and People Revisited,” (2021), the society’s recent update of the county’s history.
