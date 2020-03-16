Where was this building located? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Earl Rogers Company, a NAPA store, stood at the east end of downtown along Oak Street where Fat Daddy’s is today. Mary Kay Dunaway was the first to provide a correct answer. Rogers sold automotive and industrial supplies and equipment.
Rogers Park, next to the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, was established where Rogers’ small blue building used to sit, was named in honor of Earl and Mary Louise Rogers in 2013. There stands a beautiful fountain as well as the Christmas tree during the holidays.
Earl Few Rogers (1923-2006) was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas a graduate of Conway High School and attended Hendrix College before listing in the U.S. Army. He served in the European Theater during World War II.
Rogers married Mary Louise Johnson at the end of the war and they had a son, Earl Few Rogers II, and daughters, Jennifer Lee and Mary Louise. Rogers was well known around Conway as a community leader and philanthropist, supporting his church, First United Methodist, as well as other causes such as Faulkner County 4-H, Boy Scouts of America and the Faulkner County Library.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
