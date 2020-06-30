This will be the last installment of history mystery. I hope you will continue to learn more about our community’s past and share it with others. It has become even more important in recent days for us to share the story of our country, state and community.
Our ancestors struggled and sacrificed to give us a better world. May we not disregard their efforts and may we take up the challenge to build on their legacy of freedom and liberty for all. Have a blessed Independence Day!
Last Week’s Reveal: This small pedal positioned on the floorboard of a car to the left of the gas, brake and clutch pedals is the dimmer switch for changing the brightness of the headlights on the car.
Today the dimmer switch is on the steering column and it actually started out that way in the mid-1920s but in 1927, it was moved to the floor because it was thought to be too much of a distraction on the steering column. For the next 50 years, a larger and more durable dimmer switch would be mounted on the floor.
All models and makes switched back to having the dimmer switch on the steering column as they re-designed the vehicle. Many switched when the model went from rear-wheel drive to front-wheel drive in the late 1970s and early 1980s as the floor area became smaller.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum’s Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercounty museum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation. And go visit when it reopens!
