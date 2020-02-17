Do you know this man? What event was being celebrated here? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Although a few readers thought this building was the old Administration Building at State College of Arkansas (now UCA), it actually was another building on the campus—Torreyson Library. Until renovations changed the front entrance, the front of the building looked like this and was very similar to the architectural style to other buildings on campus like the Administration Building.
Torreyson Library, named for former college president B.W. Torreyson (1917-1930) was originally constructed in the early 1960s with the dedication occurring in 1963. According to reader Kaye Talley, a student at SCA in the late 1960s and early 1970s who returned to work in the library in 1975, the west wing was built in the late 1970s when Jerald Moore was the library director. Talley retired in 2015.
Randy Prince remembered that the translucent panels on the front of the building glowed at night with the light shining out. In the daytime, the sunlight shined in through the entrance to a glass enclosed atrium full of plants and a water feature.
In the early 1990s, the addition was torn down and a new west wing with three stories was built along with renovating the front of the building, changing the front entrance to look as it does now. Dr. Willie Hardin was the library director at the time and my father, Eddie Burnett, supervised the renovation for James Cone Construction.
This photo and others can be found in the digitized UCA Scroll collection on the UCA Archives website. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.