Lee Hogan, director of communications for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named editor of Conway Publications, Inc.
Hogan assumes the role July 1. He will continue to serve as director of communications, a position he has held since February 2021.
As editor, Hogan will oversee the production of all Chamber publications, including Pulse of Conway, the Chamber’s monthly business publication, and Conway+, an annual, comprehensive guide to the Conway area that provides information and updates on the local economy, education, health care, real estate, arts and culture, annual events, outreach and more.
Hogan has more than seven years of experience in public relations, including stints at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Central Arkansas College of Business. Prior, Hogan was a journalist at several outlets, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Log Cabin Democrat and Arkansas Business.
