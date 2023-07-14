David Hogue announces his candidacy for the position of District Judge in Faulkner and Van Buren counties.

“With a strong background in law, including experience as special judge, prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, and over 25 years of courtroom experience, I am dedicated to upholding justice, protecting the rights of individuals, and serving our community with the utmost integrity,” Hogue said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.