David Hogue announces his candidacy for the position of District Judge in Faulkner and Van Buren counties.
“With a strong background in law, including experience as special judge, prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, and over 25 years of courtroom experience, I am dedicated to upholding justice, protecting the rights of individuals, and serving our community with the utmost integrity,” Hogue said.
Additionally, Hogue served as a Special Judge in District Court, Circuit Court and even the Arkansas Supreme Court.
“I bring a level of experience that is unmatched, and the temperament to treat lawyers and litigants with the respect they deserve,” he said. “As a seasoned attorney, I understand the intricacies of our legal system and have successfully navigated the complexities of the courtroom.
“My experience as a prosecutor has provided me with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by law enforcement and the importance of ensuring public safety. I have fought diligently to hold criminals accountable, seeking justice for victims and maintaining the rule of law.
“Equally important, my years as a criminal defense attorney have given me a unique perspective on the rights of the accused and the importance of a fair and impartial judicial system. I have defended individuals from all walks of life, ensuring their rights are protected, and that they are treated with respect and dignity. This experience has shaped my belief in the fundamental principles of justice and the importance of equal representation before the law.”
Hogue said he is proud to hold multi-jurisdiction bar licensure, “allowing me to practice law across state and federal jurisdictions.”
“This breadth of experience has exposed me to diverse legal frameworks, enabling me to approach cases with a comprehensive and nuanced perspective,” he said. “I am committed to staying abreast of the latest legal developments and maintaining the highest ethical standards in my practice.
“Throughout my career, I have been deeply involved in our community, volunteering my time and legal expertise to various organizations and causes. I understand the unique challenges faced by our citizens, and I am dedicated to ensuring that everyone who comes before my court receives a fair and impartial hearing.”
Hogue said if elected as District Judge, “I will bring an unwavering commitment to justice, a deep understanding of the law, and a wealth of courtroom experience to serve you, the citizens of Arkansas. I will diligently uphold the principles of fairness, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law.
“I humbly ask for your support and trust in my candidacy for District Judge. Together, we can strive for a justice system that is fair, compassionate, and that serves the best interests of our community. Thank you for your consideration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.