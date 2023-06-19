Holland Masonic Lodge makes donation to Guy-Perkins Preschool

The Holland Masonic Lodge #158 in Quitman has donated $300 to the Guy-Perkins School District Early Childhood Program, a social media post released by Guy-Perkins last week read.
Previous Holland Masonic Lodge Master Stacey Ralls presented Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher and Early Childhood Director Amber Wood with the check at Guy-Perkins Preschool. The donation is part of the lodge’s efforts to contribute to a local charity or cause each quarter of the year, a social media post by the lodge last week read.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday, Fisher said the donation is an example of the importance of partnerships between the district and the community.
“Guy-Perkins is fortunate to have community partners that are willing to help support our early childhood programs,” Fisher said. “The early childhood daycare center is one of our newest programs providing services for children ages six months to three years old.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Guy-Perkins undertook an expansion of its preschool services before the beginning of the last school year. Funded by a $72,500 childcare expansion grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the expansion opened up 10 additional beds for infants and 12 for toddlers. The grant also allowed the district to hire Wood to serve full-time as the preschool’s director.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.