Holland Masonic Lodge makes donation to Guy-Perkins Preschool

Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher (left) and Early Childhood Director Amber Wood (center) accept a check for $300 from previous Holland Masonic Lodge #158 Master Stacey Ralls (right).

 Submitted photo

The Holland Masonic Lodge #158 in Quitman has donated $300 to the Guy-Perkins School District Early Childhood Program, a social media post released by Guy-Perkins last week read.

Previous Holland Masonic Lodge Master Stacey Ralls presented Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher and Early Childhood Director Amber Wood with the check at Guy-Perkins Preschool. The donation is part of the lodge’s efforts to contribute to a local charity or cause each quarter of the year, a social media post by the lodge last week read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

