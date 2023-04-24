Holland resident Hunter Boyd achieved his Eagle Scout rank on April 3, capping off a journey in scouting that began when he was just six years old. A member of Troop 435 in Greenbrier, Boyd has earned 47 merit badges, seven Eagle palms and his Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow. 

His mother, Angela, told the Log Cabin Democrat he started Cub Scouts at six years old and has "been involved ever since."

