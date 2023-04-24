Holland resident Hunter Boyd achieved his Eagle Scout rank on April 3, capping off a journey in scouting that began when he was just six years old. A member of Troop 435 in Greenbrier, Boyd has earned 47 merit badges, seven Eagle palms and his Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow.
His mother, Angela, told the Log Cabin Democrat he started Cub Scouts at six years old and has "been involved ever since."
"He loves scouting and his troop more than anyone could imagine," Angela said. "They are like another family to him."
Angela said Boyd chose the City of Holland Community Park as his Eagle Scout project. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Boyd and other members of Troop 435 cleaned up the park, reshaping and improving the park's memorials. The scouts also removed trees and limbs, mulched flower beds and installed new flower bed borders. The troop also replaced the park's swings, volleyball net and basketball net.
In March, Holland Recorder Megan Damron told the Log Cabin the city wanted to thank Boyd and his fellow scouts for their efforts.
“The City of Holland would like to extend sincere thanks to Hunter Boyd and Troop 435 for all of their service to our community, [as well as] Hum’s Rentals for their donation of a mini excavator to assist in the project,” Damron said.
A student at Connections Academy, Angela said Boyd is on track to graduate high school a semester early and has a cumulative GPA of 3.65. Boyd also holds leadership positions. He's the Vice Chief of Program for the Foothills chapter of the Quapaw Area Council and serves as Troop 435's Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. Angela said Boyd "has admirations of working for Disney in the automation [and] graphic design network."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.