Holt named to PACE position at CBC

Central Baptist College has hired a new director for its PACE (Professional Adult College Education) program.
PACE is a nontraditional – according to CBC President Terry Kimbrow it’s also only one of two in the state – designed to afford better opportunities to working adults and adults with other family obligations when it comes to their higher education at CBC.
The accredited program provides flexibility to those who attend with classes only meeting once per week for five weeks with eight enrollment period each academic year, according to the college’s website, but also provides more affordable options than full-time academics, uses a variety of delivery formats, allows students to complete programs at their own pace and more.
Ryan Johnson, the CBC vice president of enrollment, made the announcement on Monday that Claudette Holt was appointed to the new position on Jan. 6, replacing former director Brooks Walthall, who left in December.
“I am very excited to have Claudette join the Central Baptist College family,” Johnson said in a news release. “She is an experienced and successful relational leader. Her skill set, combined with her adult-student experience fits nicely into the role of Director of PACE Enrollment. We look forward to working with Claudette to spread the word about how the PACE experience can help adults reach their education and career goals.”
According to CBC officials, Holt is no stranger to the program and as a former student brings he own experience along with her; she graduated in 2003 with an organizational management degree. In addition, she also has a master’s degree in training systems from the University of Central Arkansas and is earning her doctor in education in training and performance improvement from Capella University. She has spent the past four years working for the Arkansas Department of Human Services as the deputy director of the office of payment integrity and audit.
Holt can be reached at cholt@cbc.edu or at 50-205-8840.
For more information about the PACE Program visit cbc.edu/itsyourtime.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
