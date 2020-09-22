The Log Cabin Democrat proudly announces the return of a favored feature – the Yesterdays column.
Colleen Holt has taken on the task of compiling stories of interest from our pages from 10, 25 and 50 years ago.
Holt’s first Yesterdays compilation is on Page 2A in this edition. The feature will run every day we have a print edition, usually Tuesday through Saturday.
The Log Cabin had sought someone to take over the feature since Cindy Beckman, who previously compiled Yesterdays, announced her retirement earlier this year.
The Log Cabin was pleased Holt stepped up for the challenge.
In addition to Yesterdays, Holt will write a homes-related article once a week.
