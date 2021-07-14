Home BancShares, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, announced the appointment of Audra Foster as director of corporate social responsibility.
“We are proud to announce our intention to enhance the development of strategic initiatives supporting Centennial Banks focus on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) topics,” Tracy French, Centennial Bank president and CEO, said. “While these pillars of corporate citizenship have always been important at Centennial Bank, we feel that a formalized program under Foster’s leadership will ensure that we continue to keep ESG top of mind.”
Foster said she was proud to have the opportunity.
“The corporate social responsibility program already has a solid foundation at Centennial, and I am honored for the opportunity to help the bank expand on what is already in place,” Foster said. “I am looking forward to partnering with both internal and external stakeholders on these important initiatives.”
Foster has been with Centennial Bank for 20 years. During her tenure with Centennial she has served in roles including teller, senior trainer, operations analyst and most recently, assistant director of deposit operations.
Foster and her husband, Brad, live in Conway with their daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.