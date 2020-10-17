Accountant

Michelle M. Phillips, CPA – Winner

567 Locust St. Conway, AR 72034

501-336-8899

Lisa Stephens CPA, PLC

715 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-327-2834

H&R Block of Greenbrier

115 S Broadview St. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-6388

Active Living Retirement Community

College Square Retirement Community – Winner

2421 College Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-6227

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab

16 Wilson Farm Rd. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-0860

Salem Place Nursing & Rehab Center

2401 Christina Ln Conway, AR 72034

501-327-4421

Apartment Complex

The Reserve at Tucker Creek – Winner

2820 College Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-336-0050

Greenbrier Gardens

54 Mountain Dr. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-0681

Centerstone Apartment

835 S. Donaghey Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-328-2179

Architect

Rik Sowell – Winner

1315 North St. #100 Conway, AR 72034

501-450-9633

H + N Architects, PLLC

1109 Main St. Conway, AR 72032

501-327-7525

Quality Designs

930 Wingate St. #A1 Conway, AR 72034

501-327-4205

Bank

First Security Bank – Winner

1001 Front St. Conway, AR 72032

501-450-9800

Centennial Bank

620 Chestnut St. Conway, AR 72032

501-328-4663

Arvest

2590 N. Donaghey Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-4540

Electrician

Graham Brothers Electric – Winner

P.O. Box 1275 Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-3393

Kordsmeier Electric

118 S. Harkrider St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-3673

Nance Electric

Conway, AR 72032

501-733-2837

Home Builder

Scott Lucas Construction – Winner

567 Locust St. Conway, AR 72034

501-499-5885

Drew Hester Construction, Inc.

3250 Southern Oaks Road Conway, AR 72032

501-499-4415

Hobbs Construction

2115 Washington Ave. Conway, AR 72032

501-336-8852

Home Remodeler

Storybook Homes – Winner

831 Faulkner St. Conway, AR 72034

501-472-3310

Hendricks Remodeling

1210 Hogan Ln #400 Conway, AR 72034

501-329-7500

Conway Remodeling & More

700 S. German #108 Conway, AR 72034

501-499-5716

Home Security

Conway Corp – Winner

650 Locust St. Conway, AR 72034

501-450-6000

ICU Protection

829 Chestnut St. Conway, AR 72032

501-205-1333

Advanced Alarms of Arkansas

500 Amity Rd Ste. 5B 223 Conway, AR 72032

501-605-6868

Insurance Agent

Jay Bernard: State Farm – Winner

1150 Bob Courtway Dr. #200, Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6827

Chase Williams: Farris Agency

801 Parkway St. Conway, AR 72034

501-329-1221

Cole Schanandore: Ott Insurance

831 Parkway Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-6711

Investment Firm/Advisor

Garcia Wealth Management – Winner

2455 Washington Ave. Ste. 101 Conway, AR 72032

501-733-0733

Edward Jones - Stacey Alston

1875 McKennon St. Ste 400 Conway, AR 72032

501-329-3577

Derek Whitehead - Crews & Associates

1001 Front St. Conway, AR 72033

501-450-1871

Landscape Company

The Plant Outlet – Winner

827 Hogan Ln. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-0080

Derden Landscaping & Irrigation

3450 Old Morrilton Hwy. Conway, AR 72034

501-514-3864

Grassroots Lawncare Inc.

1495 AR-365 Conway, AR 72032

501-205-4748

Law Firm

Jason Owens Law Firm – Winner

1023 Main St. Ste. 204 Conway, AR 72032

501-764-4334

Beau Wilcox

1315 Main St. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-5708

Lucas Law Firm

1318 Oak St. Conway, AR 72034

501-269-0674

Lawn Care Service

The Plant Outlet – Winner

827 Hogan Ln. Conway, AR 72034

501-513-0080

Grassroots Lawncare Inc.

1495 AR-365 Conway, AR 72032

501-205-4748

Olive Branch Landscape Management

15 B Mill Pond Rd Conway, AR 72034

501-513-7573

Mortgage Lender

Lorie Dodson - Bancorp South – Winner

1309 Main St. Conway, AR 72034

501-358-6694

First Security

1110 E Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-450-1855

Ashley Newman - Centennial Bank

945 Salem Rd. Conway, AR 72034

479-721-6466

Nursing Home

Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab – Winner

16 Wilson Farm Rd. Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-679-0860

Salem Place Nursing & Rehab Center

2401 Christina Ln. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-4421

Heritage Living Center

1175 Morningside Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-7642

Real Estate Agent

Velda Lueders – Winner

609 Locust Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-730-2857

Laura Davis

2450 North Donaghey Ave. Conway, AR 72034

501-269-0649

Stefanie Schrekenhofer-Dace

2450 Donaghey Ave. Conway, AR 72032

501-428-3120

Real Estate Company

RE/MAX Elite – Winner

2450 Donaghey Ave. Conway, AR 72032

501-291-3841

ERA TEAM Real Estate

1600 Dave Ward Dr. Conway, AR 72034

501-327-6731

Keller Williams Realty

1107 Main St. Conway, AR 72032

501-907-5959

Swimming Pools

Conway Gardens & Pools – Winner

2740 Prince St. Conway, AR 72034

501-329-1358

Luxury Pools & Spa

2665 Donaghey Ave. Ste. 103 Conway, AR 72034

501-327-1770

Jarrell’s Pools

4106 Prince St. Conway, AR 72034

501-328-5760

