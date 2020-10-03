Now that fall has arrived, homeowners throughout Faulkner County are turning their focus toward preparing their homes for the final quarter of 2020 – the “brr” months of October, November and December.
If you’ve procrastinated a little bit and are now just getting to your end-of-summer home project check list, don’t worry – there’s still plenty of time to close up that pool and drain the fluids from your lawnmowers.
According to an article on Homes.com, there are several home improvement and maintenance projects that are recommended in order to keep your home in tip-top shape for years to come. Several of the projects can be done by you and your family, while others may require experts and a small expenditure of money.
For instance, fall is a great time to clean your gutters and check out the status of your roof. Missing shingles and moss growth can cause problems with water damage to your home, just as clogged gutters can allow water to seep into your home. “Even if your trees will soon be clogging them up with fall leaves again, starting the wetter months off with good, clear gutters is a definite best practice for homeowners,” the article notes. Before taking on this project, please determine if you are physically able to climb and stand on a ladder, or if you would be better off looking in the telephone listings for a maintenance company to hire.
Heat and air systems also need some end-of-summer care, especially if you would like to stay warm all winter long! An easy project is changing the air filters — once again, this requires a ladder, so be careful. If you don’t know the size of the filters you use, just pull out an old one and look for the information along the edges. Replacement filters can be found at most local home improvement stores or even online, and range from basic to high efficiency HEPA filters. For more intense HVAC needs, a call to an expert is required, and an annual service contract might even be a recommendation.
The beginning of fall is also the perfect time to air out your bed linens, thick blankets, and other items that haven’t seen the light of day since March. “Pick a sunny, breezy day to lay out your winter duvets, blankets, pillows, area rugs, and outerwear that have been in storage all spring and summer,” an article on MyMove.com explains. “The ultraviolet light in the sunshine is a great disinfectant. Exposing your fall and winter items to fresh air and sunshine will also kill odors and mild mildew.”
A larger project might include creating a mudroom section off the garage or main entryway to offer a space to store all those bulky coats, boots and other winter accessories. MyMove.com says that the best elements to consider adding are a small, easy-to-clean rug to set your dirty or wet boots on; a chair or small ottoman to sit on to remove your boots (especially if the bench opens up for storage); and wall hooks or a wall-mounted organizer. The mudroom is also a great option for families who are spending a lot of in public areas during the pandemic – potentially contaminated clothing can be stored in a safe space until they are cleansed and ready to wear again.
Overall, fall is a great time to look around your house and see what projects need to be done in order to keep your family warm and safe. Projects as small as replacing weather stripping on doors, sealing leaks around windows, and having your chimney inspected can keep your home in great shape for years to come.
