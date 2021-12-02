Home Instead, an organization that provides care, support and education to better the lives of senior citizens and their families, is still accepting gifts for their annual “Be A Santa to a Senior” program that is set to end very soon.
According Cece Hensley, a representative with Home Instead, there are still a number of seniors who still need gifts and haven’t received a sponsor yet.
“Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, wrap it and return the wrapped gift to the [location] with the ornament attached,” she said. “The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.”
The deadline to give a gift to a senior is Thursday, Dec. 9 and the gifts will need to be purchased before then.
Wish lists for gifts by local seniors can be found on a “Be a Santa to a Senior tree” located at either the Conway Regional Medical Center or at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Russellville. These trees will be up until the deadline and are decorated with ornaments that feature seniors’ first names as well as gift suggestions.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” Paul Fry, the owner of the Home Instead office serving Faulkner, Conway, Pope, Cleburne, Van Buren and Perry counties, said. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
Gifts can also be donated by visiting BeASantatoa Senior.com and entering a local zip code that will bring up an Amazon Business Wish Lists for a local senior. The gifts will be shipped directly to the selected senior in time for the holidays and shoppers can even add personalized greetings to the gift as well.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” Fry said. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”
“Be A Santa to a Senior” is a national program started by in 2003 that gives support to older adults who may be alone during the holiday season by giving them gifts from the community. Since its start, over two million gifts have been given to senior in need all across the country.
