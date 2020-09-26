Home sales and listings in Faulkner County during the first eight months of 2020 were comparable to or better than the same time period in 2019 in most areas of the real estate industry.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Faulkner County’s real estate agents seem to have been able to find ways to market, show and sell homes in a time of physical distancing. Statistics from the Faulkner County Board of Realtors (FCBOR) show that more homes were sold from January through September 2020 than were sold in that same time period in 2019.
According to the FCBOR, 81.3 percent of the homes listed from January through September 2020 were sold – 1,575 were listed and 1,281 were sold. In 2019 for the same period, 1,531 homes were listed with 1,071 sold (69 percent). The average sale price in Faulkner County was $190.183 in 2019, with a slight increase to $202,967 in 2020.
Two-, three- and four-bedroom homes seem to be the most popular in Faulkner County’s real estate market. Three-bedroom homes were the most popular this year and last year. In 2019, 807 houses of that size were listed for sale, with 681 being purchased. Comparably, in 2020 so far there have been 923 three-bedroom homes listed, with 771 sales completed.
