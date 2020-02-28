The Faulkner County Home Builders Association had its annual Chili Cook Off on Thursday. The Bank of England took home the top prize in the cook-off while Centennial Bank won second place and Arvest Bank tied with Lenders Title for third place. Centennial Bank also won for table decor.
For more information about the Faulkner County Home Builders Association, visit http://www.faulkner countyhomebuilders.com.
