Homecoming

Senior Maid Savannah Mooney (left), Junior Maid Audrey Flanagin, Senior Maid of Honor Lilly Hill, Sophomore Maid Josie Gamble, Freshman Maid Ella Martin, Homecoming Queen Shannon Trantina and Beauty Queen Amy Lambe comprise the St. Joseph Schools 2020 Homecoming Court. To follow COVID-19 protocols, each girl posed individually and their pictures were merged using software employed by Bowden Photography in Beebe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.