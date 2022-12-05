Homecoming court

St. Joseph High School’s homecoming court was recently announced. Junior maid Blakely Holland (left); sophomore maid Ava Piraino; homecoming queen Presli Webb; beauty queen Chloe Skinner; senior maid Marleigh Thessing; senior maid of honor Josie Gamble; and freshman maid Ava Martin gather Friday morning n the Cyber Cafe. The homecoming basketball game will be on Jan. 13 against Jacksonville Lighthouse. The court’s walk will start at 5:30 p.m.

