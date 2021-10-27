Home sales in Faulkner County held steady in August 2021 as compared to August 2020, while listings showed a slight decline across the year.
Statistics from the Faulkner County Board of Realtors show that 122 properties were sold in August 2021 (this includes residences and retail/commercial properties) compared to 128 in August 2020. The number of listings was 135 in August 2020 and 101 in August 2021.
For residential properties, of the 135 homes listed, 128 were sold – a 95 percent sold rate – in 2020. For August 2021, there were 122 homes sold, for a 120 percent sale rate. Note: when more homes are sold than are listed, this can be due to a carryover of a home for sale that had been initially listed in a previous month, or it can indicate that a home was sold even before it was officially listed.
Continuing to top the list of favored home sizes in Faulkner County were three-bedroom homes. This trend has been dominant for the past few years, at least here in central Arkansas. In August 2020, 82 three-bedroom homes were listed and 74 were sold – a 90 percent sales rate. In August 2021, 60 three-bedroom homes were listed, and 77 were sold – 128 percent of available homes.
Four-bedroom homes continue to sell rather well in Faulkner County, being the second-most desirable size of home. In August 2020, 37 four-bedroom homes were listed for sale, with 47 of these selling (127 percent). In August 2021, 31 homes were listed for sale and 32 were sold (103 percent).
Smaller homes are not being listed in great numbers in Faulkner County, which follows trends toward homebuyers seeking homes that can be used by a few generations in their family. For instance, middle-aged homebuyers could be searching for a home that has space for ailing parents, space for a home office due to Covid restrictions, a room for adult children moving back home due to a downturn in the economy, and even a room for grandchildren who make regular stops during the week with their grandparents.
According to a 2021 National Association of Realtors research group, “the typical home recently purchased was 1,900 square feet, had three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and was built in 1993. The size of homes for buyers 41 to 55 years was typically larger at 2,100 square feet, compared to buyers 22 to 30 at 1,650 and buyers 75 years and older at a median of 1,850. Buyers 66 to 74 typically purchased the newest homes, with the median home being built in 2000.” As a side note: the study showed that Gen-Zers (now age 21 and under) have entered the home buying market, with 2 percent of the total buyers being in this age group.
In Faulkner County, only one one-bedroom home was listed but was not sold in August 2020, with six two-bedroom homes listed and three sold. In August 2021, no one-bedroom homes were listed for sale. Eight two-bedroom homes were listed in August 2021, with six sales.
Sale prices in Faulkner County continued to stay relatively consistent from August 2020 to August 2021, and definitely indicated that Faulkner County’s homebuyers are willing to pay right around the list price for homes that catch their eye.
In August 2020, the average list price for all types of residential properties was $228,894, with the average sale price at $225,413. In August 2021, the average list price was $229,196, with the average sale price at $229,764.
