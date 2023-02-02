Good citizen
Submitted photo

Lily Grace Brister, left, is the Cadron Post Chapter DAR Good Citizen for 2022. Carol Rolf, right, chapter registrar and chairman of the Good Citizens committee, presented Brister with a certificate and a monetary award during the chapter’s January meeting. Brister is a daughter of Aaron and Billie Jean Brister of Conway and is a senior at Conway Christian High School. She plans to attend Central Baptist College. Cadron Post Chapter recognized DAR Good Citizens from seven area high schools in December 2022. Brister’s application, which included an essay on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It,” was judged by a panel of non-DAR members and is now under consideration for state honors. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens program recognizes students based on the qualities of a good citizen – dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.