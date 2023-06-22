Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar introduced keynote speaker Bill Buford, retired ASP Bomb Squad Commander and former ATF Agent in Charge, at the 2023 Arkansas State Police Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.
“In the 25 years I was Agent in Charge here ... I never had State Police turn me down once,” Buford said. “It always felt so good when we rolled up on the scene and saw a State Police car. I would think, ‘Thank God the big hats are here.’”
Buford was the resident Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Little Rock office when he was seriously injured during the February 1993 standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, hosted by the Arkansas State Police Foundation, Lt. Philip L. Hydron Jr. was named Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year for 2022. Lt. Hydron is Assistant Commander of Troop D and a member of ASP SWAT.
Lt. Hydron was seriously injured on Dec. 15, 2022, while ASP SWAT attempted to arrest a homicide suspect who had barricaded himself with a hostage inside a Stuttgart residence. Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was killed in the incident. During the gun battle, the suspect shot Lt. Hydron in the left forearm.
Jeff Taylor, Digital Evidence Lab Manager for Arkansas State Police, was awarded the Arkansas State Police Civilian Employee of the Year. Taylor is responsible for overseeing 90 percent of the electronic evidence processed by ASP. Taylor’s work has impacted dozens of arrests and successful prosecutions during the past year.
