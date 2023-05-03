The Bob Jones University Bruins Athletic Department hosted student-athletes, family and friends for the annual awards ceremony April 29, as they celebrated the accomplishments from the 2022-23 academic year. Twelve awards were handed out at The Brodys highlighting individual as well as team accomplishments.
Kiersten Hoopes, a resident of Mount Vernon, was recognized as the Rookie of the Year.
Hoopes had quite the season on the volleyball team. As a freshman she surpassed 1,000 career assists and led the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) in assists this season with 1,321 on the year.
On Nov. 19, she had a season high 57 assists to help propel the team to their fifth-straight national championship title. Her efforts earned her a place on the first team All-Region team as well as a first team All-American.
In addition to celebrating the accomplishments from the 2022-23 school year, the Bruins also inducted their inaugural class to the Hall of Fame. The 2012 women’s soccer team, 2012 men’s soccer team, 2012-13 women’s basketball team, 2012-13 men’s basketball team, and Dr. Stephen Jones were enshrined into the Bruins Hall of Fame.
BJU is a provisional member of NCAA DIII and an NCCAA member. The Bruins feature 15 varsity programs and over 200 student-athletes.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
