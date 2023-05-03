Brodys Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kiersten Hoopes of Mount Vernon was recognized as the Rookie of the Year at The Brodys Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 29.

 Anastasia Noonkesser / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Bob Jones University Bruins Athletic Department hosted student-athletes, family and friends for the annual awards ceremony April 29, as they celebrated the accomplishments from the 2022-23 academic year. Twelve awards were handed out at The Brodys highlighting individual as well as team accomplishments.

Kiersten Hoopes, a resident of Mount Vernon, was recognized as the Rookie of the Year.

