The women behind Hope Dealers of Arkansas welcome the community to celebrate and worship alongside them during Hallelujah Harvest Fest.
Hope Dealers is a non-profit, faith-based rehabilitation center focused on helping women beat addiction during a 15-month program and is located at 437 Highway 25 North in Guy.
Facility leaders will host a family-friendly, community event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and encourage surrounding residents to dress up and attend.
The event will feature trunk-or-treat booths and will also allow children to participate in a costume contest and carnival games while giving residents in recovery the opportunity to be active in the community.
One of the rehabilitative center’s goals is to teach the women it serves to give back to the community.
“We want our girls to be community involved and we want our community to be involved [with us],” Lacey Blair Wilson, the program’s administrative assistant, said.
The event also promotes bringing youth together and reminding them it’s OK to pray and praise togehter, even when hanging out with friends, Hope Dealers leaders said.
Hope Dealers Co-Founder Tonya Hartwick-Burt said she hopes the event will be another reminder to the women in recovery that they can achieve their goals as they learn new life skills in the program.
“Most of the girls are so broken because they have broken relationships with their children. For them to be able to learn how to even mingle with children is incredible,” she said.
The recovery center has continued accepting applications through the coronavirus pandemic and currently houses eight women. Facility leaders said they did not want to turn those in need away during the pandemic, because the road to recovery is a tough battle.
Welcoming local families to the center for a night of fun will allow the community to help celebrate the women's achievements, enjoy a night of worship, play games, grab candy and learn about what Hope Dealers is all about, the group said.
Hallelujah Harvest Fest is free to attend. Hope Dealers of Arkansas will also be selling hot dogs and BBQ during the event to help raise funds for the recovery center.
“Come and witness first-hand the transformation that God is doing in the lives of brokenness,” Hartwick-Burt said.
Residents who wish to donate to the program or provide candy for the event can contact Hartwick-Burt at 501-581-6134.
