Hope coalition

Hope Movement Coalition, an organization of families affected by illicit drug and fentanyl poisoning deaths, receives $1 million in opioid settlement funding from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP).

 Submitted photo

The funding will allow Hope Movement Coalition to develop support services for families who have lost a loved one to substance use disorder or fentanyl poisoning with an emphasis on the mental health and overall well-being of each family member.

