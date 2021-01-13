Sydney Hopson of Faulkner County will receive the 2021 Susie Everett Youth Community Service Award at the 28th annual Arkansas MLK celebration.
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, works with the communities of Arkansas, encouraging them to embrace alternatives to violence and to discover their common humanity through activities that stress racial and cultural diversity. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission implements programs that are designed to promote the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and honor his life and legacy.
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced its 2021 MLK Day of Service, King Holiday Day of Impact will be hosted virtually on the Commission’s various platforms, premiering globally on Dr. King’s birthday, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. on the following platforms:
Facebook: @AMLKC and @ArkansasED
Twitter: @AMLKC and @ArkansasED
Instagram: @AMLKC and @Arkansas_ED
YouTube: AMLKC and
Arkansas Department of Education- ADE.Arkansas.gov.
AMLKC 2021 Day of Service Broadcast Program Run Dates on Xfinity 98:
Friday, January 15, 12-2 p.m.
Friday, January 29, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, February 5, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, February 12, 6-8 p.m.
Xfinity 98 covers Central Arkansas: Little Rock, NLR, Sherwood, Jacksonville, Maumelle, Bryant.
Major partners include the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, Power 92, The Legendary KOKY 102.1, The Praise Network, AT&T, Entergy, Walmart, Sam’s, US Bank, Everett Buick GMC, The Allstate Foundation and Youth Service America, Xfinity and Sam’s Club.
The virtual experience will include commemorative remarks, historical reflections, arts and presentations by community leaders, local and nationally renowned groups and individuals. Confirmed appearances include Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Coretta Scott King and Sen. Joyce Elliott. There will also be several celebrity appearances congratulating the Commission on its 28th anniversary including:
Eric “Victor Newman” Braeden
Vivica A. Fox, Actress, Producer
Kel Mitchell, Actor, Comedian
Rhythm and Blues Legend Freddie Jackson
Eddie Levert, Legendary Rhythm and Blues Singer
Rhythm and Blues Singer, Songwriter, Jon B
Gospel Music Legend, Melvin Williams
Rhythm and Blues Legend, Howard Hewett
KeKe Wyatt, Rhythm and Blues Singer
Angela Winbush, Legendary Rhythm and Blues Singer, Songwriter
Charlie Wilson, Legendary R&B Singer
Tiffany Andrews, Gospel Recording Artist
“This is our opportunity, once again to showcase what Arkansas is doing to honor Dr. King to the world,” DuShun Scarbrough, executive director, said.
The virtual program will include educational components paying tribute to the legacy of Daisy Bates, civil rights icon who will be honored with a statue in Statuary Hall in the nation’s capital, and Historic West Ninth Street District, a once vibrant business district that was home to several successful African-American businesses.
“The COVID-19 health pandemic has changed the trajectory of live presentations, and the King Holiday Day of Impact is no exception. Even though the Commission’s signature program is going ‘virtual,’ it will not be void of the service components honoring the life, legacy and values espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which included education, social justice, diversity, and nonviolence,” Scarbrough said.
2021 King Holiday Service Projects
n Statewide Youth Volunteerism Challenge- Youth are challenged to complete acts of service honoring the King Legacy Jan. 15-18, 2020.
Sample Acts of Service may be found at the Commission’s website online at www.arkingdream.org.
n Statewide Health and Wellness Expo- wellness screenings for at-risk populations throughout the state.
2021 King Holiday Education Virtual Projects
MLK Essay Contest-challenge to the youth of Arkansas to demonstrate what they can do to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and relevant in this 2021 King Holiday: Day of Impact Essay Contest. This experience will increase students’ knowledge about Dr. King, and enhance their language and writing skills, creativity, self-esteem, and character.
Statewide Contest winners will receive:
Middle School:
n $1,500 Walmart/Sam’s Club Foundation grant to school of overall statewide winner
n $50 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift card for top 10 statewide runner-up/finalists
n $100 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift card to overall statewide winner
High School:
n $1,500 Walmart/Sam’s Club Foundation grant to school of overall statewide winner
n $50 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift card for top 10 statewide runner-up/finalist students
n $100 Walmart/Sam’s Club gift card to overall statewide winner
Essay Prompt: What does service mean to you?
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces the winners of the 2021 Statewide Youth Essay Contests.
High School Division, Michaela Stevens, 9th Grade, Hot Springs Junior Academy
Middle School Division, Emilee Davis, Cabe Middle School, Gurdon School District
Honoring the Legacy of Daisy Bates
The Historic West Ninth Street District
2021 King Holiday Day of Impact Award Recipients
2021 Susie Everett Youth Community Service Award, Sydney “ABC Girl” Hopson
2021 Salute to Greatness, Reverend Leroy Hood
2021 Drum Major for Justice Award, Ernie Paulson, KARK TV/FOX 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.