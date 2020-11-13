Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Ministry Under Pressure" from Acts 14:1-7 at the 9:30 and 11:00 A.M. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Treslyn Fletcher, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes and Cole Krisell were in charge of the beautiful music.
Bobby and Claudia Reynolds joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday on the promise of a letter from Friendship Baptist Church in Republican. (11-1-20)
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Disciple Making in the 21st Century" from Acts 14:21-28 at the 9:30 and 11:00 A.M. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Nov. 8. Rebecca Decker provided special music.
Our "Shine Your Light" Drive Thru Fall Festival Event on October 31 was a huge success featuring over 16 displays.
Over 239 people voted and the Dancing T-Rex with Stewart, Ginnie and Sara McGee won first place and Rhett Hudson with his lit-up horse Salty took second place.
A great time was had by all who attended.
Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway visited Gale Garrison and Jimmie Merritt on Thursday. They had lunch at Roper's in Greenbrier.
Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins on Nov. 1.
Faith Foster of Wooster, was involved in a head on car accident Oct. 30, north of Wooster.
She is at UAMS in critical condition. She is the daughter of Erby and Tanya Battles Foster and the granddaughter of Ted and Marilyn Battles.
The family covets your prayers in this serious situation.
Eddie Jackson, 75, of Texarkana passed away Oct. 12, 2020.
He was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaching Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
He coached football and track at Prescott, Arkansas, from 1969-1997.
He led the football team to ten conference championships and three state championships.
He also won three state track championships.
A memorial service was held for Coach Jackson at Eddie Jackson Field at Cummins Stadium at Prescott High School at 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
Speakers at his memorial were Coaches Robert Poole, Tommy Poole, and Brian Glass.
His son, coach Kyle Jackson, also spoke to honor his father's memory.
Three former players, Clark Morman, Teodis Ingram, and Dr. Martin Jameson also spoke.
Jameson is the pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church near Greenbrier and is an assistant professor of Bible at Central Baptist College
Joyce Garrison visited Gale Garrison and Jimmie Merritt on Nov. 10.
They went to Heber Springs to Mack's Fish House and had lunch.
