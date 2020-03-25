Since Bethlehem Baptist Church was not holding church services on their campus, we had our service online.
Dr. Martin Jameson delivered the message titled “The Cure for Blindness” from John 9.
Bro. Danny Fagala, along with Dale Blaylock, Kaylen Fagala and our musicians presented our music.
Our church members were appreciative of this endeavor.
You are invited to watch these services at your convenience.
Bethlehem’s own Amanda J. Hall was named UCA’s 2020 Outstanding Graduate Student in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders for her achievements inside and outside the classroom. Congratulations to Amanda.
We extend sympathy to the Eddie Burnett family. He was raised in the Pleasant Valley community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.