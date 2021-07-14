The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,309 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
There were 670 more active cases added, bringing the total to 8,804. Seven more people died as a result of complications to the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,977 since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-one more people were hospitalized with the virus since Tuesday for a total of 647 throughout the state.
“We have seen an increase in hospitalizations for the 15th day in a row, and active cases are up by 70 percent compared to last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Our vaccinations have improved since last Wednesday, but it’s critical that number continues to climb to protect our state.”
Since Tuesday, 6,026 vaccines have been administered. As of Wednesday, 235,914 Arkansans were fully immunized and 1,019,386 were partially immunized.
For more information, visit the ADH website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
