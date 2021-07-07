Arkansas recorded its largest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations within the state since January on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly press briefing at the State Capitol. The 55-person increase in hospitalizations, the most since vaccines became readily available to Arkansans, was a sign the state needs to focus on its vaccination efforts, the governor said.
“Vaccines are here and available to prevent COVID-19,” the governor said.
Coupled with the state’s low vaccination rate, which lags behind the national average, is the continued rise in prevalence of COVID-19 cases of the delta variant, the governor said. The delta variant, which first originated in India, is more transmissible, Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said on Tuesday, and is becoming the state’s most dominant viral strain.
“While we were winning this battle [against COVID-19] in April, we are losing ground in July,” the governor said, adding that vaccines will protect Arkansans against all known variants of the coronavirus in the state, including the delta variant.
A sign of the variant’s increased transmissibility in under-vaccinated states like Arkansas is shown in the average age of hospitalizations and deaths, the governor said. Since vaccines first became available in December, the average age of hospitalized Arkansans with COVID-19 has steadily decreased with the most recent calculated average set at approximately 55 years old. For deaths, the average age has dropped too to a current average of 66 years old. The governor said high vaccination rates in Arkansas’ elderly population, who were one of the first groups to qualify to receive a vaccine, has meant they’re adequately protected against COVID-19 and the delta variant that is now beginning to make up the bulk of the state’s new cases.
Romero reiterated many of the governor’s points, adding that the delta variant is “penetrating into [Arkansas’] childhood population.”
“The only way to protect [children who can’t yet be vaccinated] is to immunize yourself and have a cocoon around them that doesn’t allow the virus to reach them,” Romero said.
To increase vaccination rates, the governor announced two efforts on Tuesday. The first, a call for employers to take a leadership role in encouraging vaccines in the workplace, is centered on making vaccines and education available for Arkansas workers, the governor said, encouraging workplaces to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated and to host vaccination clinics.
“We’re not mandating anything,” the governor said. “We’re asking for partners and help through the employer community.”
The second effort is a series of community COVID-19 conversations the governor will begin hosting. The first chat, scheduled for Thursday in Cabot, is part of multiple chats the governor will hold in communities around the state to address peoples’ concerns about the vaccine and better understand how the state can improve outreach. The governor said the intent of the chats is to have a dialogue.
“The last thing [Arkansans] need is the governor lecturing them,” the governor said. “The intent is to have a conversation.”
On the case front, Arkansas recorded 270 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, the governor said, adding that the low case totals are likely due to the fact the state is coming off a holiday weekend. Six additional deaths have also been recorded since Monday, bringing the state’s total virus death toll to 5,926.
In a final piece of news, the governor congratulated Bradley County for becoming the first county within the state to reach his goal of partially vaccinating 50 percent of its residents, part of his wider goal to have at least 50 percent of all Arkansans partially vaccinated by the end of July. 74 of the state’s 75 counties still remain for the goal to be met.
