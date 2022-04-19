The Hot Springs Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl.
According to the alert from the Arkansas State Police, Trynytee Case was last seen leaving work at Pour Some Sugar on Me Bakery in downtown Hot Springs Monday at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Case, along with another female coworker, were walking to their vehicles parked a block away.
They were met by an unknown white female standing near a parked vehicle. The unknown woman asked Case if she could use her phone.
The unknown woman said she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in the resort town.
The woman then said she changed her mind and would rather use the GPS coordinates on the phone and Case walked closer to the unknown woman.
During this time the friend of the victim went to get her vehicle parked in in the City of Hot Springs owned parking garage. When the friend later arrives, the victim is no where to be located.
The friend then calls the victim, with no answer. She panics and calls the victims mother.
The mother attempted numerous times to call the victims phone and the victim answers and states, "everything is fine", when a male voice comes across the phone and states that they are demanding $10,000 dollars for her return or they would kill and cut up the victim.
The phone goes dead at this time and no contact has been made since. The victim's cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.
Case was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a "Pour Some Sugar on Me" logo with legging style pants and white tennis shoes.
She is described as a 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair and wears it in a ponytail.
Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Case is asked to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711.
