“House of Gucci” is directed by Academy Award nominated director Ridley Scott (director of “Gladiator” and “Alien”) and written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden based on the real life murder. The film tells the true story of how Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”) plotted to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, as well as the rise and fall of the Gucci family fashion empire.
The pop icon that is Lady Gaga came out of nowhere in 2018 when she starred in her breakout film role in the most recent remake of the classic story of “A Store is Born.” She was absolutely fantastic in it and showcased one of the best singer-to-actor turns of all time. This incredible performance lead to her first ever Oscar acting nomination where she just barely missed out on the gold. That loss prompted everyone to wonder what her next role would be in her journey of trying to get that Oscar win. Now we know that coveted role is none other than the infamous Patrizia Reggiani.
Patrizia Reggiani is the perfect role for Gaga. She is an Italian fashion icon and Gaga herself is an Italian-American fashion icon to many so on paper this should be a slam dunk for her… just not whatever paper this screenplay was written on. Johnston and Bentivegna’s messy screenplay has a lot of problems and, in my opinion, tells this story of such an iconic murder the complete wrong way. The actual murder doesn’t happen until the last five minutes of the film and Patrizia Reggiani doesn’t even start planning the murder until the last 20. The entire film is building up to this murder and even when it happens, it’s extremely anti-climatic. The murder is the most interesting part of this entire story but the film hardly focuses on
Instead, “House of Gucci” spends 90 percent of its time focusing on what really should’ve been just the first act of the film: Patrizia and Maurizio’s relationship. It also spends way too much time on business-related conversations that are just frankly boring. Films about businesses have been made before with great success, but none of the conversations here are in any way interesting and seem to drag on forever. What this film should’ve done is have the first half be about Patrizia and Maurizio’s relationship, showing us why Patrizia wanted to murder Maurizio in the first place, have the murder occur in the middle, and spend the last half of the film on how Patrizia got caught (of which it never does) and her trial with some flashbacks to more of Patrizia and Maurizio’s relationship and the Gucci empire’s downfall sprinkled in there throughout.
The screenplay also doesn’t do a great job setting up the characters or their purpose there. One of the biggest head scratchers is Salma Hayek’s character of Pina Auriemma, a psychic who befriends Patrizia and organizes the murder of Maurizio. The first time we see her, Patrizia watches her show on TV and then calls her to get psychic reading then all of a sudden she’s best friends with her, spending time at her house and going to the spa together. Pina is a major player in the real life story but here it feels like the writers almost forgot to include her so they quickly went back and added a few scenes with her in here. Patrizia and Maurizio’s daughter also feels like an afterthought in the script as do a few other side characters.
While Ridley Scott’s direction isn’t near as bad the script, he’s not completely in the clear when it comes to the film’s failures either. He is a major reason why this film is so boring, dull and lifeless. This is a really nutty true story with a colorful cast of character that Scott paints with every single shade of grey he could find in the paint section of Home Depot. The color grading nearly turns this film grey and sucks the life out of some amazingly lavish locations in Italy, Switzerland and New York. Ridley Scott is one of the best and most iconic directors of all time, but it really feels like he’s not even trying here and that was heartbreaking to watch unfold before me.
The film is over two and a half hours and I really felt that length. I don’t necessarily think the film is “longer than it needs to be” because I do think this story deserves that runtime if it was told in the correct way, but the editing is just really bad. If “Bohemian Rhapsody” is on one end of the spectrum, being that it was too quickly editing, then “House of Gucci” is on the completely other end. Almost every scene goes on for longer than it needs to and there are also some scenes that I would’ve personally removed because they don’t really need to be here. A good half hour could’ve easily have been shaved off this film.
There are, however, some great moments in this film where I was starting to be like “oh, this is actually getting good now,” but then unfortunately yet again jumps back to the boringness of it all. The scenes in Switzerland are great and once the Andy Williams’s “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” starts playing, I actually felt some energy being injected into the film for a change. There is also a sex scene between Gaga and Driver that’s really well done and one of the funniest moments in the film outside of one character I’ll get to in a moment. I really wish the film had the same chaotic energy of that sex scene.
As I just mentioned, there is one character that constantly brings the humor to this film and that’s Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci, Maurizio’s cousin. He seems to know exactly what this movie should’ve been meanwhile everyone else involved with its production are completely unaware of how this story should’ve been told. I have never been a Leto fan and I was frankly not looking forward to him in this role, but I came out of the theater with the complete opposite reaction. He’s over-the-top, hilarious, and pure camp, exactly what I was hoping this story would be.
The rest of the cast isn’t bad, they’re all great actually, just their performances match the script which doesn’t give them much to do. Gaga is great and proves herself once again as an actress to be reckoned with, I just wish she would’ve chosen a better script for her follow up to her Oscar nomination. She actually does almost get on the over-the-top campy level of Leto in the second half, but the first half isn’t anywhere near there. Al Pacino, who plays Maurizio’s uncle, is also a standout, more specifically, again, in the second half of the film. Adam Driver is good, but I do feel like his performance was a little one note in parts.
One of the hands down best parts of this film is the hair and makeup and costume design. The hair and makeup on Leto really helps with his performance and completely disappears Leto into the role. If I didn’t know who he was playing beforehand, I would’ve never have known that it was Jared Leto behind all those prosthetics. For a movie about the Gucci fashion company, there isn’t much fashion, but what is here is really great and the costume designers did a great job with them.
I don’t hate this movie, I’m just extremely disappointed with the outcome because with this incredibly stacked cast, the iconic story and the amazing director that is the one and only Ridley Scott involved, I was really looking forward to it and hoping for something great. “House of Gucci” is currently in theaters for those wanting to see it.
