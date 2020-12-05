Realtor.com released its 2021 Housing Market predictions this week, and the market seems destined to be on the move in the next 12 months.
Daniele Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, looked at five key housing indicators: mortgage rates, existing home median sales price appreciation, existing home sales, single-family home housing starts, and homeownership rate.
In a nutshell, she expects 2021 to include:
Sellers getting top dollar as buyers struggle with affordability. Home prices are expected to be up 5.7 percent in 2021.
Seasonal buying will make a comeback from the oddity of 2020, with spring and summer showing strong sales.
More homes will hit the market, which will make for higher home sales and healthy growth up 7 percent.
Mortgage rates will average 3.2 percent throughout 2021, ending at about 3.4 percent by the end of the coming year.
“One of the big winners (in 2020) has been the housing market, which saw home sales and prices hit decade-plus highs following decade lows in the span of just a few months. We expect housing’s winning streak to continue in 2021 as seasonal trends normalize and some of the frenzied momentum fades thanks to fresh affordability challenges,” Hale said.
So what do others have to say after taking a peek into their 2021 housing market crystal ball? Most experts across the board in housing-related industries seem to be pretty consistent in their expectations for 2021. Lower mortgages rates, higher prices and more availability are common factors in a multitude of online reports.
Brandon Cornett of homebuyinginstitute.com predicts low inventory in the colder, early months of 2021, with a nice swing upwards as the weather warms up – a traditional aspect of home buying. The reason for the low inventory? Economic uncertainty on the heels of a pandemic.
He added that refinancing might be something homeowners should also consider in 2021.
“There are millions of homeowners in the U.S. who could benefit from refinancing, thanks to the generally downward trend in mortgage rates. According to the mortgage technology and research firm Black Knight, there are currently more than 18 million homeowners in the U.S. who could substantially reduce their monthly savings by refinancing their existing home loans.”
Matthew Speakman wrote for Zillow.com that the sale of new homes (not yet under construction) was higher toward the end of 2020 than at any point since 2005. This, he said, is “a sign of both continued homebuilding and market health to come, and of builders’ savvy response to pandemic-influenced market factors.” Combined with a shortage of existing homes on the market, this could mean good things for builders in 2021.
“Slightly more than 1 million new homes were sold in both August and September (at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate), and almost 1 million were sold in October, capping the strongest three-month stretch for new home sales since 2006,” he said.
Other trends noted by Realtor.com for 2021 include purchases by Millennials and Gen Z, and suburban migration.
Generational homebuying could be one of the most important statistics to study when real estate professionals and builders consider how to market homes for sale and when and where to build. Millennials, in particular, use social media for shopping and information, and this group is becoming “a larger player” in the housing market. This group is also great at finding ways to work remotely, which means they will need homes with office space. The oldest millennials will turn 40 in 2021 while the younger end of the generation will turn 25.
“Older millennials will be trade-up buyers with many having owned their first homes long enough to see substantial equity gains, while the larger, younger segment of the generation age into key years for first-time home buying. At the same time, Gen Z buyers, who are 24 and younger in 2021, will continue their early foray into the housing market,” according to Realtor.com.
A blog on Bairdwarner.com (a real estate firm in Chicago), said that Millennial and Gen Z buyers “are navigating our current situation by being proactive and taking advantage of favorable market conditions.” According to the NAHB’s 2020 trends report, Millennials were the largest group of homebuyers over the past year, representing 38 percent of buyers.
Looking at suburban growth, experts report trends in families looking for homes with more space at affordable prices. These are sometimes better found outside city limits.
“With remote work becoming much more common, home shopping in suburban areas had a stronger post-COVID lockdown bounce back than shopping in urban areas, starting in the spring and continuing through the summer,” according to Realtor.com. “These trends … suggest that city-dwellers – freed from the daily tether of a commute to the office and looking for affordable space to shelter, work, learn, and live – were finding the answer in the suburbs.”
The National Association of Homebuilders reported a trend of higher demand for housing in lower-density areas persisted from the second quarter of 2020 into the fall. Single-family and multifamily construction continued to over perform in lower cost markets like suburbs and exurbs.
“The growing demand in lower density markets stems from the fact that housing is less expensive compared to urban areas and buyers can afford larger homes to accommodate home offices, exercise rooms and other specialty rooms which are in higher demand since the pandemic,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Florida.
NAHG Chief Economist Robert Dietz added: “The ability of individuals and families to live further from urban cores is empowering consumers to acquire housing with more space at a lower cost. A key question is how long this effect will last. Our forecast assumes at least a persistent, partial effect beyond the deployment of a vaccine.”
