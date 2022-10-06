Arkansas Urology, the state’s most innovative and largest urology practice, announced today that Dr. Bradley C. Houston has joined its practice in Conway. A graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn., Dr. Houston began seeing patients at Arkansas Urology’s Conway and Russellville locations on Aug. 29.
“We are proud that an accomplished young urologist like Dr. Brad Houston would choose to begin his medical career with Arkansas Urology,” said Arkansas Urology CEO E. Scot Davis. “From our first meeting with him, it was clear that Dr. Houston was a standout candidate. With his education and experience, particularly in the area of next-generation treatments for urologic cancers, we knew he would be a worthy addition to our team. We’re excited to see him put his knowledge, caring and expertise to work helping urology patients in Conway and Central Arkansas.”
