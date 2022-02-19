‘Death on the Nile” is a sequel to 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” once again directed by current Academy Award nominated director Kenneth Branagh (“Thor” and “Belfast”) and written by Michael Green (“Logan”) based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. Branagh returns as the famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot on his Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer “the Karnak”, but very quickly his holiday turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short due.
If you know me at all, you’d know that whodunnits are my favorite genre, of film or literature, of all time. You’d have a difficult time finding me any type of whodunnit that I wouldn’t at least find some enjoyment out of. I’ve always loved mysteries and the elegance and engagement whodunnits have get me sucked in every single time. While 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” was met with mixed to not so favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike, I still very much loved Kenneth Branagh’s version of what is possibly Agatha Christie’s most famous story.
While “Murder on the Orient Express” may arguably be Christie’s most popular creation, it is actually this very book, yes, “Death on the Nile” that is not only my favorite Agatha Christie novel, not only my favorite whodunnit novel, but my favorite book of all time. Needless to say I’ve had quite a bit of expectations going into this and with this movie getting delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, my anticipation only grew. I absolutely loved the 1978 version is an adaptation, though not as much as the book, and I was really looking forward to this to see what Branagh was going to bring to the dinner table all these years later.
Overall, I did enjoy and I did like this version of my favorite story of all time. It has quite a few flaws and some changes Branagh makes irks me a bit, all of which I’ll get into in a bit, but like I said, it’s nearly impossible to find a classic whodunnit story like this and make me not like it, I’d really like to see you try. In the end, I was let slightly disappointed in the final product, especially when you compare it to my love for both the book and the 1978 adaptations. I expected more, especially since I am an adamant defender of Branagh’s first Hercule Poirot story.
Let’s start with the changes Branagh makes, because there are a lot, some good and some that really annoy me. Making changes when adapting a book to film or television happens all the time and sometimes are unavoidable, even the 1978 version makes quite a few changes to this story, although not as much as Branagh makes here. Just like in the 1978 version, the characters of Tim and Mrs. Allerton, Cornelia Robson, Signor Richetti, James Fanthorp, and Fleetwood are entirely removed from the story and the Joanna Southwood jewel theft gang subplot is mostly scrapped and replaced with only one individual actually stealing the precious pearl necklace.
This version has also removed Mr. Ferguson, the communist, from the story and has instead combined him with Mrs. Marie Van Schuyler, the rich old lady. This specific change, while not really affecting the overall plot or quality of the film, still bothers me from a character standpoint. It’s essentially changing the entire character of Mrs. Schuyler since her and Ferguson could not be more different of individuals in their viewpoints. If you want to remove Ferguson from the story to create more room, fine I’m okay with that, but you don’t need to give his potential motives to Mrs. Schuyler when they conflict her character entirely. However, one change with Mrs. Schuyler I did find interesting was her relationship with her nurse Miss Bowers, which I won’t get into here due to spoilers.
One thing that really annoyed me about the changes that were made was the way that in this version Gal Gadot’s Linnet Doyle flat out invites everyone on her honeymoon aboard the Karnak meanwhile in the book everyone just shows up there by chance which changes the dynamics of everything entirely. Branagh and Green seemingly try to justify this change by forcing a direct connection between everyone and Mrs. Doyle. Mrs. Schuyler is now Linnet’s godmother and Rosalie is now her high school friend when formerly these two had zero connection to her and had never even met her prior. Dr. Bessner has now been replaced by Dr. Windlesham (played by Russell Brand). In the book, Dr. Windlesham was merely mentioned as Linnet’s former lover and never actually shows in the story at all from my memory so I’m not sure why he’s here instead of the famous German doctor instead to force those direct connections to Linnet which feel unneeded and lazy.
Possibly my least favorite change of all is what they do with Mrs. Otterbourne (played by Sophie Okonedo, “Hotel Rwanda”). While there are quite a few changes to her character such as her being a jazz singer now instead of a sexual novelist and her now being Rosalie’s aunt instead of mother, changes that in the end I did not mind as much, it’s what they do with her big moment that makes me so upset. If you’ve read the book or seen the 1978 version of the story, then you’d know that Mrs. Otterbourne has one big, dramatic moment where her personality and character really get to shine. However here it’s completely stripped from her and given to someone else. This is such a big character moment for the eccentric character and to rob that of her is to rob the audience of it as well. Okonedo plays the character so perfectly that I know she would’ve nailed that scene if given the chance and it sucks that we couldn’t see that.
There are a few other changes that I don’t mind as much that were made. For one, the character of Colonel Race is removed and replaced by Tom Bateman’s Bouc from the 2017 film. This change I actually think is smart since both character fill the same type of role for Poirot and since this is a direct sequel to “The Murder on the Orient Express,” it’s a good idea to make that change. Bouc also seems to fill the Tim Allerton role as well as Colonel Race with Annett Benning playing his mother, though the personalities between mother and son seem to have swapped in the process. The character of Andrew has also changed a bit with him now being Linett’s age instead of significantly being older, being referred to as her cousin here instead of an uncle.
I’ve seen quite a bit of criticism about how it takes a while for the film to get to the first murder, but I find it kind of impossible to work around that considering the source material and what’s needed to set up the story. The book doesn’t even get to the first murder until Chapter 13, over 100 pages in, and the 1978 version doesn’t get to it until just before the 70 minute mark and I actually think this movie gets to it sooner than that. Overall, I actually think this movie goes at a pretty quick pace, maybe a bit too quick in fact. It’s over two hours long and I personally didn’t feel that runtime at all.
Between this and Branagh’s first crack at an Agatha Christie story, I’ve really grown to love the camera work in both films. Branagh has once again teamed up with his long time cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos and the way he moves the camera in these movies are perfectly suited for the stories. It adds to the elegance of the story as a whole. What scene I really loved the camera work in is the main confrontation at the turn of the 2nd act just before the first murder. This scene is filmed so well and it’s done in a few one take sequences that helps create the real-time feel this specific moment in the film needs to help tell the story.
The cinematography with the lighting and the background, however, is a completely different story. The lighting in this movie definitely could’ve been better and I think it’s a bit too brightly lit for this story. What’s really awful is the backgrounds of the film. The green screen used in almost every single scene outside is glaringly obvious and insanely fake. It’s honestly one of the worst green screen jobs I’ve seen in a modern film production, especially one with a budget this sized (almost $100 million)
As I mentioned earlier, this movie has been delayed multiple times. Originally being released in December of 2019, the film got delayed to October of the next year due to some production issues. Then, due to the pandemic, the studio removed the film from the release schedule completely until it was rescheduled for September of 2021… and then shortly again moved to its now February 2022 date. Due to all these delays, the film has had a PR nightmare with a lot of its cast falling into some controversies during the time before the release, most notably Armie Hammer, who plays Simon Doyle, being under allegations of extreme cannibalism.
Controversies aside, because I don’t think those really harm the final product of the film at all, I actually think Branagh and the casting team did a pretty perfect job with this cast. Branagh himself continues to really embody the essence of Hercule Poirot. Is he the best Poirot we’ve ever seen? No, but he’s still really great. As for Gal Gadot, I am not anywhere near the biggest fan of hers, but I think she is downright perfect casting for the role of Linett Doyle. She fully embodies the elegance and sophistication of the character and I strongly believe that if Agatha Christie was alive today, she would’ve also picked Gadot to play the role.
Other standouts among the cast include Emma Mackey’s Jacqueline de Bellefort, Simon’s former lover. She is really well cast, more so I think than who played the character in the 1978 version, and brings just the right amount of crazy and sweetness this character needs. She’s a scene stealer and probably the break out star of the film. Sophie Okonedo I also think is terrific, again, perfectly cast in the role, I just wish she got the moment she deserves.
I’ve seen a lot of criticism about this being a bit predictable, but I can’t personally speak on the predictability of it all because of course I already knew what happened before coming in. I think this story does pretty much exactly what Agatha Christie does in her book to both set up and throw off the right about of suspicions and red herrings needed for a whodunnit so maybe if you thought it was predictable then, it’ll be predicable here as well.
Overall, I think “Death on the Nile” is a good but flawed adaptation of my favorite book of all time. While some of the changes Branagh makes to the story and characters irks me a bit, I think he still succeeds at bringing Agatha Christie’s novel to life for the third time. “Death on the Nile” is currently in theaters for those that want to check it out.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
