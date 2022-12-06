On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded funding to hire and maintain Service Coordinators who will assess the needs of residents of conventional Public Housing or Indian housing in addition to coordinating available resources in the community.

Service Coordinators assist residents of Public and Indian Housing to make progress toward economic and housing goals by removing educational, professional, and health-related barriers.

