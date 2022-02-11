Captain Scott Huffman, jail administrator of Faulkner County Detention Center, received First Community Bank’s Hero of the Month award.
Huffman received the award for his leadership as jail administrator during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a result of his hands-on leadership and dedication, our detention center has maintained excellent safety protocols leading to no outbreaks during the pandemic,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Also important to note, these protocols were accomplished during a time that the detention center struggled with being severely understaffed. Ultimately, his leadership and dedication has saved many lives during this time. Fortunately, following the pay raises granted by the Quorum Court at the beginning of this year, Capt. Huffman has been able to hire several additional detention officers to ensure the facility is currently nearly fully staffed.”
Huffman has been with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for more than 10 years. Prior to joining FCSO, he served in the United States Army for over 23 years and completed two tours of combat in Iraq with the Arkansas National Guard.
While in the Army, he served as an instructor for seven years and worked in a leadership capacity for all but two of his 23 years of service. He attended numerous schools and courses on leadership. He also served as a Platoon Sergeant and Platoon Leader in combat operations where he had great responsibility. In 2010, he retired as Sergeant First Class with many awards including the Bronze Star.
After retiring, he missed the brotherhood and structure of military life and chose a career in law enforcement. He started as a part-time detention officer in 2011, and, after five months, moved into a full time position in booking. A few months later, he was promoted to classification corporal followed by a promotion to corporal in Unit Two Housing seven months later. Soon after, Huffman was promoted to Sergeant at Unit One, and two years later, he was promoted to lieutenant.
In 2016, he transferred to Unit Two as lieutenant of housing. Along with his other responsibilities, he undertook overseeing the maintenance department for the sheriff’s office, and, in the role of operations officer, was responsible for all of the logistics in both detention centers. Huffman was also responsible for kitchen operations for both facilities and is certified by the National Restaurant Association.
Over the past 10 years, Huffman has been a supervisor in every department of the jail and knows how each department should be run according to policy, state and federal law, and jail standards.
Outside of work, Captain Huffman is an avid outdoors man who loves to hunt and fish. He is married with three children.
“Congratulations, Capt. Huffman,” FCSO said on its Facebook page. “We are proud to have you represent Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.