Hundreds of children and their families attended this year’s Conway Police Department Child Safety Fair over the weekend where more than 150 child safety IDs were printed and 85 prizes were given away.
“We hope that everyone had a great time at the Child Safety Fair this year. It is our largest event, and a lot of planning and coordination go into it,” CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe said. ”So far, the fair has received a lot of positivity on social media and from the attendees. That is really all we can ask for.
“Our goal is to bring the community together to interact with local organizations that service Faulkner County, so they have a better understanding of the resources available to them. Those same organizations also get to meet one another and establish professional connections. The Child Safety Fair is an opportunity for all individuals to foster stronger relationships in order to build a better community. We hope to continue this tradition in years to come.”
The family-friendly event included bounce houses, live music, food vendors, bicycle safety lessons, live demonstrations, emergency vehicles on hand for the children to tour and games/activities.
“The Child Safety Fair is geared toward teaching children and families about local resources in their community pertaining to safety, health and education,” event organizers said. “Local law enforcement agencies, first responders, emergency medical service providers, local businesses, and advocate groups [were] all invited to the fair. All vendors are encouraged to make this a fun and informative experience for the children.”
Attendees were encouraged but not required to fill out “Bingo” cards at the event as they visited the different booths at the Conway Expo Center. At least 200 of the Bingo cards were completed but event organizers estimated there were several more attendees who didn’t complete a card.
Six area children received bicycles and helmets at the event. Dozens more received other prizes at the safety fair.
“Approximately 85 prizes were given out,” Kanipe said. “Some were paired together.”
There were more than 30 vendors at the first CPD Child Safety fair since 2019.
The vendors were there to provide “safety, health and educational information to the public,” event organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.