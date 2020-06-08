Hundreds of people marched from Rogers Plaza to Simon Park in downtown Conway on Sunday afternoon in 90-degree heat and stayed for a program to show their support of identifying and addressing systemic racism in the U.S.
“I’m proud to be black man living in Conway, Arkansas. This is a beautiful sight,” Corey Parks, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of economic development, said.
Parks’ message was to “see me, see them, see us.”
“I need you to see me because when I watch a black man get murdered, I see myself. I see my co-workers, my friends. I see little black boys and girls whose parents shouldn’t have to worry about their kids not coming home because of their skin color.”
He said that as “a college-educated black man serving in a public-facing role,” he is “considered one of the good ones.”
“I need you to see me because I work hard so people who look like me are afforded the same opportunities I have been [given]. I need you to see me because I am not the exception,” Parks said. “I need you to see me so we can admit racism still exists in 2020. I need you to see me because I am tired of watching unarmed black men be killed by police. I need you to see me because otherwise we cannot end systemic racism. I need you too see me so you can see all of us. I need you to see me so one day you can say ‘All Lives Matter’ and actually mean it.”
He asked the crowd to “see me when another black man is arrested, prosecuted, convicted, sentenced and executed before our eyes.”
“If you can’t see me, I need you to see another black person you care about. If you don’t, it may be my name or theirs used as a hashtag next. I need you to see me when you fear for your life because I’m probably more afraid for mine than you are for yours,” Parks said. “When you see me, see them. When you see them, see me. But above all, see us.”
University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis talked about racism in the church when he was growing up.
While it didn’t come from his mom, or his second-grade Sunday school teacher Mrs. Bush, he said, it did come from uncles, other family members and leaders in the church.
“A steady drumbeat of racism that was absolutely meant to preserve a hierarchy … did come from the pulpits of our rural churches at Sunday services and camp meetings where chapter and verse would be used to justify slavery by placing the slave equal to a beast of burden, to defend the segregation of the races, to talk about the mark of Cain as the mechanism to differentiate skin color among the races and to label interracial relationships as an abomination,” Davis said. “Thank God for voices like my mom and Mrs. Bush who were enough to be lights to help me overcome that darkness. We do find ourselves in a very real struggle for the soul of our nation. All those things that I heard from pockets of influence in my life that I heard growing up are the same hate-filled rubbish that we’re hearing now from pockets of influence in America.”
He said the death of George Floyd and “countless other black brothers and sisters that have suffered from the callous disregard for their lives” stemmed from “the voices of hate bearing the fruits of racism that have been nurtured for far too long in this country.”
“As one American seemingly without emotion or fear choked the life from another over the course of almost nine minutes there were cries of pain from Floyd, there were calls of mercy from onlookers. But as disturbing as anything in that video, to me, was that three others who could do something, stood by in silence and inaction,” Davis said, stressing people can no longer stand by. “When our brother or sister is suffering harm, we cannot be paralyzed to silence and to inaction. I will not be. I thank you all for being here today, clearly showing that you will not be either.”
E.C. Maltbia, True Holiness Saints Center pastor and UCA Board of Trustees chair, said the nation is going through the five stages of grief over racism and that “anger is a normal part of grief.”
“Simply saying ‘racism is wrong’ is not enough if you don’t equally say ‘racism is still a problem in America.’ When you’re in your private settings – when no person of color is around – when you’re with your family, your friends, perhaps your co-workers, speak up against racist statements in conversations. You should never be afraid to speak out against racism,” Maltbia said.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said “there is no place for racism in the city of Conway, no place for racism anywhere,” drawing cheers from the crowd, before thanking the protestors who started the conversation in Arkansas and across the nation that has already led to some changes.
“I would like to thank our protestors for expressing your right to protest, for standing up. We support that right. Thank you for keeping it peaceful.”
He pointed out the crowd was filled with elected officials, civic and religious leaders and families.
“I don’t have any doubt that we can unite Conway and make Conway a better place to live.”
