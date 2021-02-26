The truck was running late.
People stood around in the cold parking lot, getting colder for the standing, waiting, hands in pockets, shifting from foot to foot, maybe some coffee.
The truck was never late, organizer Shane Willbanks said. In the past, the truck was there waiting when they got there in the morning, and food boxes would starting being handed out at 8 a.m. on the dot, the truck already having been unloaded of its cargo from Tulsa: Fresh produce, boxed, and gallons of milk. The cars would be lined up, out the parking lot to the highway waiting for a share.
Food boxes.
Recipients waited in their cars, out of the wind, sometimes stepping out for a couple minutes to stretch, maybe say hi to someone in a nearby car. It was a range of vehicles, some late model, some with surface rust, SUVs, minivans, cars big and small, and in a second group off the side pickups and SUVs pulling trailers. They started lining up around 6:30 a.m.
The first group was those coming for their load – a couple of boxes of food, two gallons of milk if they wanted it.
The second, the ones with trailers, were for various ministries – some who drove miles to get there – picking up a load to take back home and distribute from their base, usually a church.
Food box distributions are fairly common in Conway. This was the second one in as many months, both at the Conway Expo Center. I Feel the Need, a local charity, puts on the giveaway, but other ministries in Conway participated, lent a hand.
When the truck did arrive just after 9 a.m. volunteers from these different groups were lined up to unload and distribute. The forklift was pulling pallets out the back while boxes of food and gallons of milk were carried to waiting cars.
“OK, you got it? Just make a left to head out of the parking lot” and boxes in the trunk, one after the other, two boxes and milk if they wanted it, then the next one, then the next.
Meanwhile others were loading more boxes onto trailers in the ministry group, sticky notes on the window telling them how much milk and how many boxes. New arrivals got in line.
Engines were started, people were moving; the motion and activity warming things up. Down at the end of the parking lot, where new people were arriving as others were loaded up, the pine trees kept the wind down and it was not as cold.
