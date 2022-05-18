Hungry Howie’s Pizza, originator of the Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Conway on Wednesday.
Raised in Conway, franchisee Zac Deem returned to his hometown and to open his second Hungry Howie’s location across from his alma mater, the University of Central Arkansas.
Deem always had a place in his heart for the pizza industry. While working on his earned accounting degree, he worked at a pizza place in college as an assistant manager. When he decided to quit his corporate job and enter the world of franchising, he knew he wanted to bring a new pizza brand to central Arkansas, and Hungry Howie’s was at the top of his list.
“In 2019, I was the first to bring Hungry Howie’s to Arkansas, and I never planned to be a single store operator,” Deem said. “Hungry Howie’s offers a delicious cheesy product unlike any other, and if you’ve had a bite, you’ll know why I fell in love at first slice. With my family and church in Conway, I still spend a lot of time in the area. This new location is the perfect spot to create a strong fan base in the community. I have been looking forward to the day I open Hungry Howie’s in Conway.”
With another location in Little Rock, Deem plans to continue expanding within Arkansas. He hopes to open another Hungry Howie’s location in North Little Rock in the future.
“It’s always exciting to see franchisees grow and expand within their community, especially when they are a true fan of Hungry Howie’s,” Steve Clough of Franchise Development at Hungry Howie’s said. “Seeing Zac’s passion and dedication in opening own restaurants and sharing his love of pizza with his family and neighbors, we are confident that he will continue to serve local guests with excellent service and delicious, high-quality pizzas.”
Hungry Howie’s Conway is located at 2235 Dave Ward Dr. Suite 308, Conway, AR 72034. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
For more information on Hungry Howie’s, please call 501-588-4888 or visit www.hungry howies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.