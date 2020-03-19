Districts across the state are gearing up for three more weeks out after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that K-12 schools would remain closed for on-site instruction until April 17.
Students were originally set to return to school after the spring break week.
Hutchinson said education will continue through AMI days.
"It's important that we don't erase this time period from educational instruction but that we continue it," he said.
This was the first of several new additional directives the governor shared as a recommendation from this health care team to try and get a handle on the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Currently, Arkansas has 62 positive COVID-19 cases more than one an instance of community spread over out-of-state travel.
The directives include:
- The school closures until April 17.
- State government employees will conduct business through telecommunicating, on-site work limited to personnel necessary for government function.
- Hospitals, clinics and mental health facilities are mandated to screen staff and visitors upon entry for coronavirus.
- Bars and restaurants now closed for dine-in, open only for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery.
- Indoor venues such as gyms are now closed to any nonessential function.
Hutchinson said in addition to these directives, they want to make sure businesses are:
- Moving to telecommunicating, video conferencing and remote work wherever possible.
- Implementing screening of staff and visitors.
- Enforcing social distancing.
- Planning for the future by updating operation plans.
"In other words, we want to keep business operating and to do that, you have to plan for the future," he said.
For the public:
- The older generation and ones with serious health conditions stay indoors and avoid unnecessary contact.
- Avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.
- Use the new restaurant directives to continue to support businesses across the state.
- Avoid unnecessary trips where exposure to large groups is likely.
- Enjoy outdoor activities with social distancing like hiking.
- Don't visit nursing homes or rehabilitation centers or facilities.
"As you can see from the actions that we've taken today, we are being aggressive and leaning forward to get a handle on this," Hutchinson said.
Important coronavirus information as of Thursday afternoon:
- There were confirmed cases of the virus in 20 counties. Pulaski, Jefferson and Cleburne counties each had more than 10 cases.
- Six of the infected in Arkansas are children, fifteen are at least 65 years old and 41 are between the ages of 19 and 64.
- There were 146 people under investigation for the virus — they showed symptoms and had risk factors such as travel to an infected area. Another 509 people were being monitored by health officials.
Important coronavirus numbers:
- For children, contact Arkansas Children's Hospital at 1-800-743-3616.
- For adults, contact UAMS at 1-800-632-4502.
