Gov. Ava Hutchinson announced Tuesday during his weekly briefing that COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine are now available for eligible Arkansans.
Hutchinson, along with his wife Susan Burrell Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, received their booster shots live at the start of the briefing. Romero doesn’t meet the age requirement, but due to him being a physician, he was allowed to receive it.
Hutchinson announced that anyone ages 65 or older, anyone ages 18 or older who are residents in long-term care facilitates, and anyone ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should get their booster shot six months after receiving their second dose.
Anyone 18-49 years old with certain underlying health conditions and anyone 18-64 years old with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional situation may also be allowed to get their booster shot six months after their second dose, but it is not currently a necessity, the governor said.
There are multiple booster shot vaccination clinics currently lined up for anyone interested or needing their booster shot. These clinics include Pine Bluff Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 29; the Fort Smith Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17; the Lehr Arena in West Memphis on Friday, Nov. 19; and St. Mark’s Baptist Church in Little Rock on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Hutchinson said that he encourages anyone who meets the criteria to get the booster shot as soon as they can.
Dr. Romero said that fully vaccinated individuals in Arkansas have hit 52 percent and that he expects kids ages 5-11 to be approved for vaccinations as soon as late fall or early winter.
Hutchinson also announced new protocols for schools when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine requirements. The new protocols allow for any individual school, not district, who have a staff and student body that are over 70 percent fully vaccinated to be allowed to not quarantine in the case of a positive case. The percentage must be out of the total number of people in the school, not the total number of eligible people.
Another new protocol announced for school quarantines is that students who do not have another exemption from quarantine can be allowed to stay out of quarantine and stay in the classroom as long as they test negative and wear a mask. This is only if they are in contact with someone who tests positive – if they themselves test positive, they must still quarantine as usual.
Hutchinson said that these new protocols are to avoid any type of learning gaps for the school year.
