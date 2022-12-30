Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col.
Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Sun and clouds mixed. Areas of patchy fog developing. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 3:23 am
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col.
Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since he began as a Trooper in 1994. Throughout his time at ASP, Lt. Col. Marks has served as Post Sergeant, Highway Patrol Assistant Troop Commander, Troop Commander, and Division Commander. He currently serves as Acting Lieutenant Colonel for Field Operations.
“I’m grateful for Lt. Col. Marks’s nearly 30 years in law enforcement and his dedication to the Arkansas State Police,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “I appreciate his willingness to serve as Colonel, and I am confident he will lead our State Police with integrity and honesty.”
Prior to joining the Arkansas State Police in 1995, Lt. Col. Marks served as a patrolman for the Hot Springs Police Department and as a military police officer for the United States Army.
Lt. Col. Marks’s appointment will remain in effect until Gov.-Elect Sanders’s Colonel Designate, Captain Mike Hagar, assumes the position.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.