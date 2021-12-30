COVID-19 is spiking around the country and in Arkansas, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked President Joe Biden for more rapid coronavirus tests for states to distribute.
Hutchinson spoke with the president Monday during a video call between Biden and the National Governor’s Association. Hutchinson is chairman of the association.
Hutchinson struck a tone of cooperation with Biden, even as the state attorney general continues to go after the Biden administration in court over a federal vaccine rule.
Arkansas is fighting the Biden administration in court over a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require workers at large companies to get the coronavirus vaccine or undergo weekly testing, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday.
Hutchinson told the president demand for rapid testing has increased.
“As we face omicron, the governors and your administration must be working together more closely than ever,” Hutchinson said during the video call. “I particularly appreciate your comments about increasing the supply chain on rapid covid [tests]. This has become a real challenge for the governors.”
Hutchinson said the Biden Administration’s task force, led by Jeff Zients, has been responsive and has kept governors informed every step of the way.
“A good example is this last week: I asked for more monoclonal antibody treatments; we received them last week. Still, we have a limited supply, but the responsiveness is very much appreciated.
Hutchinson told the president that while hospitalizations are down by half from where they were this time last year, the state’s Omicron case count and the demand for testing has increased.
“In Arkansas, we have a test-to-stay school program that’s a pilot in 50 schools. We want to expand that, and right now we have sufficient tests to be able to do that.”
Governors are getting pressure to do more, and the need is great to do more in terms of the rapid tests and the availability of it, Hutchinson said.
“As you look towards federal solutions that will help alleviate the challenge, make sure that we do not let federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions,” Hutchinson said.
On a personal note, Hutchinson told the president he enjoyed working with Biden when the governor was in Congress as head of the DEA.
“And I appreciate your leadership. And thank you so much for giving us the time today to hear from us, but also so that we can hear from you personally about the challenge that we face,” Hutchinson said.
President Biden said today’s situation is not like March of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people, and keep schools and businesses open,” the president said. “We just have to stay focused and continue to work together. My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something – and we – we’re going to have your back in any way we can.”
Biden said the country still has tens of millions of unvaccinated people and the number of hospitalizations is rising.
“It means our hospitals in some places are going to get overrun, but in terms of equipment – both in terms of equipment and staff,” the president said. “That’s why we stockpiled and prepositioned millions of gowns, gloves, masks, and ventilators. We’re mobilizing an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals.”
FEMA is deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients, and the federal government has deployed emergency response teams in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. The federal government is ready to provide more hospital beds as well, Biden said.
“The bottom line is: We want to assure the American people that we’re prepared. We know what it takes. And as this group of bipartisan governors has shown, we’re going to get through it by working together,” the president said.
