Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

These prominent leaders will join keynote speaker Condoleezza Rice. Additional speakers include Dr. Kori Schake, Klon Kitchen and John Bailey, all senior fellows at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

