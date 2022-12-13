Arkansas Week

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will discuss his time in office and future plans in a special edition of Arkansas Week at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Arkansas PBS and livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

 Submitted photo

Highlights of the interview include Gov. Hutchinson’s greatest accomplishments, Medicaid expansion, social legislation and future of the Republican Party. To go along with Gov. Hutchinson’s Arkansas Week appearance, a second part to Gov. Hutchinson’s interview will be posted at youtube.com/arkansaspbs in which the discussion will focus on national issues related to former President Donald Trump and his plans on a potential presidential run.

