The National Governors Association closed its virtual summer session Thursday with the selection of Gov. Asa Hutchinson as NGA chair for 2021-2022. The governor served the past year as vice chair.
“This is a highlight of my time as governor, and my pledge is to use the platform to build on the areas where Republicans and Democrats agree and work to remove the obstacles in Washington where we can,” Hutchinson said. “One of my most important missions will be to help facilitate the states’ partnership with the White House as we guide the nation out of the pandemic. We must combat the fear that many have expressed about getting a vaccination.
“My initiative as chair will be to improve access to computer science education nationwide. Arkansas has become known nationally for our computer science education program, and I want to showcase the efforts in other states and show why this matters and how we can expand computer science education. We will continue to have honest conversations with the White House and seek bipartisan solutions that work for everyone.”
Gov. Hutchinson is the third Arkansas governor elected to chair the NGA. Bill Clinton and Mike Huckabee held the position during their terms.
