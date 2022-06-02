Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with the legislative leadership about the potential for a special session to focus on tax relief for Arkansans and increasing school safety measures, he announced during a news conference Thursday.
Hutchinson said that he will be reconvening the Arkansas School Safety Commission, which Hutchinson put into effect in 2018, to address how to increase safety in schools in Arkansas following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The School Safety Commission in 2018, led by Criminal Justice Institute Director Cheryl May, was responsible for increasing the access to counselors in schools as well as allowing school districts to form their own police departments.
Hutchinson said he wants to have school safety and security on the agenda and hopes a grant program could come out of the special session. He said he wants to put a “meaningful amount” of money into the potential grant program – about $50 million – that would support schools districts in the state to increase their safety and security.
To address the problem of school shootings in the country, Hutchinson said that there can be an honest conversation about increasing the age limit to own an AR-15 style weapon to 21 years old. He said the problem with that is a law in California similar that was struck down by the Supreme Court due to violating the Second Amendment.
Hutchinson said an increase in armed presence in schools would help the problem with school shootings.
“I have no doubt in my mind that an armed presence at schools is a deterrent factor and can save lives,” he said. “The investment in safety does make a different, and I’m confident of that.”
Hutchinson said that he also hopes to add a potential tax relief to Arkansans to the agenda of the special session and will listen to more members of the General Assembly to come to a consensus on this.
“This is important to consider in this time because the rising cost of fuel and the increasing cost of food are hurting Arkansas families,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson also addressed rumors Thursday about a potential presidential run for office. The governor confirmed that he is testing the waters for it due to his concerns about the way the country is going, but said that right now his commitment is to Arkansans first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.